Dubai Taxis Reduce Fare By 22 Fils

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially reduced its taxi fares, with immediate effect, as a result of the reduced cost of fuel in the UAE.

The tariff has gone down by 22 fils, from AED2.19 per kilometre to AED1.97 per kilometre. However, the minimum fare will still remain in place, which is AED12 during peak times.

This move comes as part of the RTA’s ongoing efforts to improve the public transportation system in Dubai. The organization has been working to increase the number of taxis on the road, as well as implementing new technologies to make hailing a taxi more convenient. The fare reduction is another step in this direction, making taxi services more affordable and accessible for everyone.

