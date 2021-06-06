Dubai's Air Pollution Levels Have Been Noticeably HIGH For The Last 3 Days 

You know the blanket of smog you’ve been seeing in the air of late? Well, that’s the result of high pollution levels in Dubai, which is currently FOUR times above the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommended exposure.

According to the World Air Quality Index (AQI), there is a concentration of PM2.5 in Dubai, which makes the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Although in the amber zone now, Dubai’s pollution was marked as ‘Unhealhty’ in the RED zone over the weekend with a 162 US AQI. The rise in air pollution is more prominent during the summer months.

iPhone users in Dubai were alerted of the bad air quality, along with a message of caution advising residents to refrain from outdoor activities