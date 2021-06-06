Latest
Dubai's Air Pollution Levels Have Been Noticeably HIGH For The Last 3 Days
You know the blanket of smog you’ve been seeing in the air of late? Well, that’s the result of high pollution levels in Dubai, which is currently FOUR times above the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s recommended exposure.
According to the World Air Quality Index (AQI), there is a concentration of PM2.5 in Dubai, which makes the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Although in the amber zone now, Dubai’s pollution was marked as ‘Unhealhty’ in the RED zone over the weekend with a 162 US AQI. The rise in air pollution is more prominent during the summer months.
iPhone users in Dubai were alerted of the bad air quality, along with a message of caution advising residents to refrain from outdoor activities
Those with breathing difficulties and other sensitivities are being advised to wear a mask outdoors (which you should be wearing anyway), get an air purifier and shut the windows to avoid inhaling polluted air
Along with reducing outdoor activities.
“This poorness of air quality would be particularly dangerous to vulnerable portions of the population, with demographics such as young children, the elderly, pregnant mothers and the immunocompromised or ill-being most at risk”
This was elaborated by the Swiss organisation, IQAir.
The extreme summer heat and humidity assists in trapping pollutants within the atmosphere, as well as manmade causes such as nitrogen dioxide an carbon emissions – and adds to the severe pollution situation in Dubai.
A report released by the Swiss organisation, IQAir in March 2021, stated Xinjiang in China as the #1 most polluted city in the world
