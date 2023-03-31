Announcements
Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge Will Remain Partially Closed Throughout Ramadan
Attention all Dubai drivers! Brace yourselves for a partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge starting March 30! During Ramadan, this vital bridge will be closed six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 1am to 6am.
But don’t fret! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has your back and has suggested alternative routes for your convenience:
- Al Garhoud Bridge
- Business Bay Bridge
- Al Shindagha Tunnel
- The Infinity Bridge
— RTA (@rta_dubai) March 30, 2023
