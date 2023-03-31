د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Dubai’s Al Maktoum Bridge Will Remain Partially Closed Throughout Ramadan

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Attention all Dubai drivers! Brace yourselves for a partial closure of Al Maktoum Bridge starting March 30! During Ramadan, this vital bridge will be closed six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, between the hours of 1am to 6am.

But don’t fret! The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has your back and has suggested alternative routes for your convenience:

  • Al Garhoud Bridge
  • Business Bay Bridge
  • Al Shindagha Tunnel
  • The Infinity Bridge

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Meet The New UAE VP: HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer