Announcements

Dubai’s Beloved Royal Brothers Unite For Eid Al Fitr Prayers

Dubai’s two beloved royal brothers, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, made their way to the Zabeel Grand Mosque to join in the Eid Al Fitr prayers. Their brotherly bond was on full display as they stood side by side.

The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum assembled in front as they offered the first Eid prayers of the year. Together, they embodied the spirit of the holy day, reminding us all of the importance of brotherhood and unity.

Mosques across the country are hosting two sermons to accommodate the Eid and the Friday, Jumuah prayers

UAE Residents will be enjoying a well-deserved 4-day break to celebrate this special occasion

Work and schools will resume as normal, reverting back to pre-Ramadan timings from Monday, April 23 onwards. 

