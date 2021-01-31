Top Dubai Vlogger ‘Mo Vlogs’ Was Awarded For Gaining 10 MILLION Subscribers On YouTube

This lad is going places fam. Dubai’s very own Mo Vlogs has achieved an incredible milestone on November 2020 by scoring an insane 10 MILL subscribers on his ever-growing YouTube channel! And for his incred hard work, the platform honoured the vlogger with a big, shiny award that you just CANNOT miss. The professional YouTuber, who kickstarted his journey towards a total Dubai domination back in 2013, thanked all his dedicated fans and followers for their unconditional support in a heartfelt Insta post celebrating his MASSIVE achievement. Mo took a click with YouTube’s shmanccyyy award along with his boss ladies standing side by side! Mo’s caption read, Dreams do come true ❤️ we did it guys 🙏 10 million subscribers 💎 thank you to everyone for your love, nothing is impossible and we have a lot more to do 💪 I love my fans , family , and beautiful friends for supporting me , without you guys I couldn’t do this 🙏

There are friends, there is family, and there is friends that become family… Mo can be seen celebrating his big achievement with his sister Lana and his friends that have grown to become like family… aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movlogs (@movlogs)

From HitspecK0 on a mere gaming channel to THE Mo Vlogs on YouTube, the 25-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million (AED36,732,000)!!!

His video, Rich Kids of the Middle East – The Most Expensive Car has alone racked up more than 19 MILLION views on YouTube Dubai is Mo’s playground and the man knows how to make some snatched content out of the best that the city has to offer!

Mo’s hustle is real and the one thing we can all take away from his journey is that; Ambition. Grows.

