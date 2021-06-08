Latest
The One Where Dubai's Palm Jumeirah Island Completes 20 Years Since Construction
One of the MOST sought-after addresses in the world, the manmade Palm Jumeirah island has completed 20 long years since its construction back in 2001.
The tree-shaped landmark that needs NO introduction whatsoever was Nakheel’s first shot at an off-shore development and is now home to “nearly 80,000 people”. Ali Mansour, Chief Executive of Palm Jebel Ali, spoke to CNN on the ambitious project and added how he looks at the island “like a tourist who came for the very first time to Dubai”.