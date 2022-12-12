DXB Wins Airport Of The Year For Unrivalled Performance

Ahhh, just another day for Dubai International (DXB) as they take home the ‘Airport of the Year’ award.

Just adding to its list of achievements, DXB was chosen as the winner in the category based on its “unrivalled performance” over the past 12 months at the Aviation Business Awards 2022. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, received the award at the ceremony held in Dubai on December 8.

The airport welcomed 28 million passengers in the first half of 2022

This was nearly three times the volume during the same period last year while not only maintaining but enhancing its service quality and ensuring a seamless travel experience for guests across all its touch points.

