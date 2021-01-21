COVID UPDATE: All Non-Essential Surgeries In Dubai Are On Hold Until February 19

Following the announcement that all entertainment activities in Dubai have been banned temporarily, the Dubai Health Authority has now suspended all elective therapeutic surgeries.

This decision is aimed at ensuring that the most critical health issues are prioritized, according to the Dubai Media Office. It’s worth noting, the decision applies only to elective therapeutic surgeries that require deep sedation or general anaesthesia. Elective surgeries that are medical emergencies WILL be permitted.

In line with efforts to ensure the highest quality of care to the community, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has directed all DHA-licensed Hospitals and Day Surgical Centres to put elective therapeutic surgeries on hold until 19 February.

Dubai Health Authority