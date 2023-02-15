Elon Musk Issues A Warning About AI At The World Government Summit Taking Place In Dubai

On day three of the World Government Summit (WGS), Elon Musk, The CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and a few other companies that are changing the world as we know it, joined the conversation virtually and dropped some knowledge bombs about the regulation of artificial intelligence.

The slogan for this year’s WGS is “Shaping Future Governments”, and has brought together 10,000 international government officials, global experts and decision-makers. On Wednesday, the Billionaire Executive Elon Musk virtually discussed the impact of social media, his upcoming one-stop-shop app for all things digital called x.com, and the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), among other current concerns.

At the summit, Musk strongly emphasized the need to regulate AI to ensure its safety. AI has come a long way in recent years, and it’s only getting more advanced. It’s essential to ensure that it’s being developed in a way that doesn’t put people at risk.Musk called attention to the need for regulatory bodies to oversee public safety, as done for inventions such as aircraft, cars, and medicine. AI is no different. It’s an advanced technology that has the potential to be a risk to people, and we need to make sure that it’s being developed safely and responsibly.

Musk explains why slowing down AI development could be a good thing

Now, some people might argue that regulating AI could slow down its development. And to be fair, that’s a valid concern. But Elon thinks that slowing down AI development could actually be a good thing. It would give programmers more time to consider the potential risks and how they can be mitigated.

Musk also spoke about the need for a trusted digital public sphere with the least amount of censorship allowed by law

The internet can be a pretty wild place, and social media platforms like Twitter have a lot of power to shape public opinion. It’s important to have a space where people can exchange ideas and opinions freely, without fear of censorship or persecution.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: An Emirati Team Rescue 2 Men Under Rubble 9 Days After The Earthquake

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.