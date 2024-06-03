One of the biggest malls in the region… no, the world, is expanding! Your favourite hang-out spot and shopping mall, the Dubai Mall, is getting even bigger.

Emaar announced an expansion project for Dubai Mall worth AED1.5 BILLION

Not a whole lot of detail was revealed regarding the expansion project of the already-huge mall, except that the contractor is already mobilising on-site.

Founder of Emaar Properties, Mohamed Alabbar broke the news saying “The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed guests andloyal customers, as well as our partners, retailers, and government authorities for their unwavering support. This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city’s position as a top global destination.”

In 2023, Dubai Mall became the most visited place on Earth achieving a new attendance record with 105 million visitors, a 19% increase from the previous year, coupled with exceptionally strong sales.

