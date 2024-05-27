Revealed: UAE Is The Second Hardest Working Nation

Work hard, play hard – that’s the UAE for you!

The UAE is the world’s second hardest working country… and there’s no surprise there. With residents clocking in an average of 50.9 hours per week, they still find time to enjoy life.

In fact, 97% of them go out for entertainment every month…

The UAE ranks as the world’s second hardest working country, according to a report by communications agency duke+mir. Employees clock in an average of 50.9 hours per week, but they still know how to have a good time—97% of them go out for entertainment every month! The study, which surveyed over 1,000 residents, also found that seven out of ten people in the UAE dine out every week.

The duke+mir report combined a survey of UAE residents with global statistics from the International Labour Organization (ILO). The ILO data revealed that the UAE is second only to Bhutan in average weekly working hours. Rounding out the top five were Lesotho, Congo, and Qatar. Who knew that working hard and playing hard could be taken to such impressive extremes?

If we’re talking numbers…

It makes perfect sense that the top forms of entertainment are enjoyed at home and involve screens. Why go out when you can binge-watch in your PJs?

Every week, 83% of people indulge in movies and TV shows from the comfort of their couch. Meanwhile, 68% enjoy watching live sports in their own space.

Who needs a stadium when your living room has snacks, no lines for the bathroom, and a prime seat that’s always available?

Soo…

A big part of what makes the UAE so successful is its people. And the reason the people are so successful? They live in such a beautiful country! But it’s not all about work—they sure know how to have fun! With gorgeous beaches, fantastic entertainment, and incredible dining spots, it’s all about balancing hard work with great times.

