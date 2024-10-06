News

Emirates Banned Pagers And Walkie-Talkies On All Flights Following Lebanon Attacks

Farah Makhlouf
Passengers flying to and from Beirut were prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies in their carry-on and checked luggage, as thousands of pagers and hundreds of radios were booby-trapped and caused explosions in Lebanon last month.

Emirates banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights

 

On October 4, Emirates announced the ban of pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, stating these devices “will be confiscated by Dubai Police

As Middle East tensions continue, emirates have resumed flights to Amman today and will resume flights to Iraq and Iran after October 7. Beirut flights will remain halted until October 15.

