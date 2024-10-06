Emirates Banned Pagers And Walkie-Talkies On All Flights Following Lebanon Attacks

Passengers flying to and from Beirut were prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies in their carry-on and checked luggage, as thousands of pagers and hundreds of radios were booby-trapped and caused explosions in Lebanon last month.

Emirates banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights

On October 4, Emirates announced the ban of pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights, stating these devices “will be confiscated by Dubai Police ”

As Middle East tensions continue, emirates have resumed flights to Amman today and will resume flights to Iraq and Iran after October 7. Beirut flights will remain halted until October 15.

