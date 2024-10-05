A Groom Prepped A Beautiful Surprise For His Bride At The Dubai Airport

She is the only person he’d run through an airport for!

A heartwarming scene unfolded at Dubai Airport as a groom, bursting with excitement and all smiles, stood in the bustling arrivals terminal with a bouquet, eagerly waiting to sweep his love off her feet.

The anticipation in the air was electric as passersby couldn’t help but notice the groom’s joy and the special moment that was about to unfold!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Everyone’s asking one question… why did she travel in her wedding dress?

My first line of defence: she’s just a girl! How often do you get to wear a wedding dress? She’s making the most of her wedding day so leave her alone.

But also, the people in our comments have shared that this is very common among Arab cultures, the bride likes to meet the groom in her wedding dress!

You can see how without wasting a second, the groom- also dressed in a tux btw- rushed to meet her. He gives her a long hug and actually lifted her in the air to give her a princess twirl! It was a scene straight out of a rom-com, but even better because it was real.

Dubai is just a romantic city with love in every corner

What made this moment extra special was the groom’s thoughtfulness and effort to make his bride feel cherished from the very first moment she touched down in Dubai.

Shoutout to that one guy who started clapping for them! This was the perfect blend of romance and spontaneity, proving that sometimes, the simplest surprises create unforgettable memories.