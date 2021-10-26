New Jobs! Emirates Is Hiring 6,000 People In The Next 6 Months

People are ready to fly again and that means one of the world’s largest airlines is stepping up to meet demand.

Emirates announced yesterday they’re going on a hiring spree over the next 6 months, adding 6,000 NEW staff to the ranks, that includes 3,000 cabin crew and 600 pilots

The Dubai airline proudly has over 160 nationalities under its wings and these primarily Dubai-based jobs with those attractive packages are open to people from all over the world. You can visit Emirates Group Careers now for more deets.

Get those benefits!

A mix of over 200 nationalities, a tax-free environment, and one incredible lifestyle are just some of the reasons people will jump at the chance to take these jobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Emirates has already restored 90% of its network and is on track to reaching 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of 2021 – amazing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates (@emirates)

The need for most staff proved Dubai is recovering quickly

Emirates has always been at the heart of Dubai’s growth. Our requirement for 6,000 additional operational staff signifies the quick recovery Dubai’s economy is witnessing and will lead to opportunities and other positive developments across various other businesses, including those in the Consumer, travel and tourism sectors.

Via His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.