Emirates To Treat Passengers To A FREE Staycay & 10 Kg Excess Baggage Allowance

Excess baggage allowance?! SAY NO MORE EMIRATES. BOOKING MY TICKETS AS WE SPEAK.

In exciting news this morning, it’s been confirmed that the Dubai-based airline, Emirates is giving away a free 2-night hotel stay, majorly discounted airfares, as well as 10kg of excess baggage allowance to passengers travelling from India to Dubai.

Emirates airlines will offer economy class travellers from India who book return tickets to Dubai from March 8 to 28 for travel between March 15 and June 30 this year a complimentary one-night stay at JW Marriot Marquis hotel.

Business-class and first-class travellers who book flights during the time frame mentioned above will enjoy 2 complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival at the 5-star establishment.