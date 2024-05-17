EXCLUSIVE: Dubai Has Begun Work On A Sewerage System!

Although you can’t completely place your trust on weather apps, you definitely can trust that the Dubai Government is working day and night to keep you safe. The new sewerage system is a strong example!

After the April 16 storms, Dubai authorities have been hard at work to action the AED 80 Billion sewerage system project approved by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum…and it looks like the groundwork has finally begun!

All this to ensure that the city is safe…come rain or shine!

A picture shows the construction process beginning in the Jebal Ali Area

The new sewerage system is expected to accomplish the following:

Reduce carbon emissions by 25% Reduce main wastewater treatment plants from 20 to 2 Reduce main pumping stations from 13 to 2

For this purpose, strategic tunnels are being built in Dubai’s Jebel Ali and Warsan stations.

Residents are overjoyed by this prompt and efficient response

It’s always amazing to know that you are well taken care of!

Positive comments are pouring in appreciating the Dubai Government.