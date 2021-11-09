VIDEO: A Fire Broke Out At A Residential Building In Dubai's Al Muraqqabat

A fire broke out at a residential building in Al Muraqqabat Street, Deira at 9.34am on Tuesday morning and the blaze spread to the 7th and 8th floors of K6. Building.

Dubai’s Civil Defence teams were at the scene by 9.39am to contain the spread of the fire to neighbouring flats. Residents were evacuated to safety, and by 9.59am the blaze was contained with no reports of injuries or deaths.

Firefighters arrived from Port Saeed Fire Station and backup firetrucks were dispatched from the Al Hemrya Fire Station

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Praying for all those affected.

This is a developing story.

