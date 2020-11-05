Flydubai Will Now Initiate Flights Between Tel Aviv In Israel And Dubai Starting Later This Month

Following Etihad Airways, Flydubai will now start initiating flights between Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai starting November 26.

In just 3-weeks from now, the Dubai state-owned budget carrier will operate 14 flights per week offering a double daily service between Dubai International (DXB) & Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV).

The announcement follows the UAE-Israel bilateral ties established earlier in August this year, and the air transport agreement that was recently signed by the two Middle-Eastern countries.

Also, a BONUS: UAE-Israeli citizens will be able to travel to back and forth from the two countries *WITHOUT* applying for a visa before travelling as a part of recent agreements

Flight can be booked from nowwww, so head on to flydubai.com to book your flight.