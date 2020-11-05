د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Flydubai Will Now Initiate Flights Between Tel Aviv In Israel And Dubai Starting Later This Month

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Following Etihad Airways, Flydubai will now start initiating flights between Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai starting November 26.

In just 3-weeks from now, the Dubai state-owned budget carrier will operate 14 flights per week offering a double daily service between Dubai International (DXB) & Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV).

The announcement follows the UAE-Israel bilateral ties established earlier in August this year, and the air transport agreement that was recently signed by the two Middle-Eastern countries.

Also, a BONUS: UAE-Israeli citizens will be able to travel to back and forth from the two countries *WITHOUT* applying for a visa before travelling as a part of recent agreements

Flight can be booked from nowwww, so head on to flydubai.com to book your flight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by flydubai (@flydubai) on

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Some Emirates Pilots Have Been Given A 12 Month Unpaid Leave Option

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?