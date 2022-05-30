Dubai Residents Are Handing Out FREE Umbrellas To Bus Users To Beat The Summer Heat 

Summers in Dubai can be super rough, the scorching sun, the lack of natural or synthetic shade, hot winds… sandstorms.

But Dubai’s thoughtful residents always look at predicaments as opportunities to help out and spread generosity. And the staff of a Dubai plumbing company (Toolboys), setting up a box of FREE umbrellas at a bus stop in Dubai International City – to help public transport commuters beat the heat – just goes on to prove that.

Brollies are being offered to commuters whilst they wait it out for their bus and users are being requested to return them before leaving the stop

The kind folks at ‘Toolboys’ started this initiative on Saturday, May 28 and have since received a ton of praise and appreciation for their thoughtful gesture towards the community.

The company’s Facebook post goes on to express that they will be conducting this initiative in other parts of the city as well.

