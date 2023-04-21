Announcements
A Supermarket In Dubai Is Giving Parents A Break With FREE Fruit For Kids
Fruit lovers, rejoice! Géant hypermarkets are providing a permanent peel-good service that is sure to make both parents and kiddos happy. FREEEE fruit for kids! It’s the perfect way to keep the little ones occupied while you shop, and ensure that they’re getting a healthy snack to fuel their little bodies.
And if you’re worried about your child turning into a little fruit monster, fear not. Géant is providing just the right amount of fruit to satisfy their hunger, without spoiling their appetite for dinner.
So next time you’re at Géant hypermarket, take advantage of this fruity promotion and let your kids enjoy a healthy snack while you tick off your grocery checklist.
…After all, an apple a day keeps the frowns away, and a free fruit a day keeps the bills at bay😅
Pic via: @sosoben08
