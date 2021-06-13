The Abu Dhabi 'Green List' Has Been Updated: The UK Isn't On It

From today, the UK has been removed from Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’.

This is the list of countries which have the most freedom to travel to the capital. Countries and regions on the green list are NOT required to quarantine on arrival and can enter the capital by following a series of procedures that include COVID-19 tests.

Travellers from outside the ‘green list’ can still travel into Abu Dhabi but with more restrictions. For more info please click here.

Thinking of flying from Abu Dhabi this summer? The capital has established a travel corridor with four countries; vaccinated travellers can fly to Bahrain, Greece, Serbia and Seychelles and live your best life, quarantine free!