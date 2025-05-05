How This Irish Expat Is Changing Lives Through Inclusive Sports

If you’ve ever come across the bright energy of Heroes of Hope at a local sports event, you’ve witnessed the work of Hollie Murphy. The Irish expat is the founder of one of the UAE’s most impactful sports academies for people of determination — a not-for-profit that now supports nearly 300 athletes across 24 sports.

Lovin Dubai caught up with Hollie to chat about the power of community, building something from scratch, and the relentless pursuit of inclusion through sport.

WATCH the full episode here

It all started with a moment of madness

Originally a PE teacher, Hollie moved to Dubai and quickly saw a gap in inclusive sports programs. “There were so many kids who wanted to play, but there just wasn’t anything accessible for them. I wanted to change that,” she said.

What began as a small initiative during the COVID era has now grown into a thriving sports movement, backed by hundreds of families, volunteers, and coaches who believe in the mission.

From one sport to 24 (and counting!)

Today, Heroes of Hope runs 24 sports across the week — from swimming and athletics to basketball and jiu-jitsu — in collaboration with community academies. “We don’t just teach the sport; we host events, create competitions, and give our athletes a platform to shine,” she shared.

With waiting lists growing and hundreds of athletes involved, the demand for a central hub is growing too. “We’re still looking for a permanent venue. That’s the dream — to bring everyone together under one roof.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Special Needs Sports Academy (@heroes_of_hope_)

What keeps her going? The athletes…

“I wake up every day thinking about what more we can do,” she said. “These athletes are capable of so much. We’re just giving them the space and support to prove it.”

Heroes of Hope runs purely on goodwill — no salaries, just heart. “Every coach, every staff member, every helping hand — they’re all volunteers. It’s a movement powered by purpose.”

Listen to The Lovin Dubai Show podcasts right here

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!