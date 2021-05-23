An Indian Boxing Team's Flight Hovered For 2 Hours In UAE Airspace

A SpiceJet aircraft carrying 31 members of the Indian boxing contingent (including M C Mary Kom and Amit Panghal) was left to hover mid-air for more than two hours before being granted permission to land.

On Saturday, May 22 the team’s flight to Dubai was delayed as a result of paperwork clearance that didn’t get approved by the Dubai Airport on time: which led to the intervention of the Indian Embassy in the UAE.

The administrative paperwork clearance was necessary because of the travel ban imposed on incoming passenger flights from India due to COVID-19 restrictions. Thus, SpiceJet had received special permission from the UAE government to fly in the Indian boxing team to Dubai.

The Boxing Federation of India issued a statement, thanking the Indian ambassador to the UAE for ALL their assistance:

“Indian contingent has landed in Dubai and reached the hotel. Two rounds of RT-PCR test have been conducted — one at the airport and the other at the hotel. Indian team flew on SpiceJet flight under the air bubble agreement with all necessary and relevant permissions”

The statement added, “Boxing Federation of India is grateful to the Indian Embassy and Ambassador Mr Pavan Kapoor for his help in ensuring the contingent’s participation at the 2021 ASBC Asian Championships. We are also thankful to the Asian Boxing Confederation and the UAE government.”

The boxing tournament in Dubai will begin on Monday and will be the only major competition before the July-August Olympics in Tokyo.