India's TOP Content Creators Awez & Nagma Are Making Us Fall In Love With Dubai All Over Again

Boasting more than 20+ MILLION followers collectively, India’s TOP content creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are here in Dubai with their squad.

The ace creators-cum-dancers regularly visit Dubai and OWN the city’s landmarks with their pro-level, slick reels, with on-point transitions and clean moves.

Now, we know that Dubai is ultra ‘grammable, but these two dancers take the cake for really positioning this city as the ultimate hub for scenic backdrops to their millions of followers.

Awez (16.1m followers) and Nagma (6.2m followers) are always on top of social media trends/challenges, thus viral content from these chaps is more of a given at this point

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar)

From Downtown, Dubai & Palazzo Versace to the Miracle Garden, these lovebirds along with their crew, have been shooting all over town

With each post of theirs garnering hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nagma Mirajkar (@nagmamirajkar)

The two are frequently seen dishing out fun promotional content with big-time Bollywood A-listers such as Jacqueline Fernandez and Alia Bhatt

Be it dance numbers, challenges, dubbing, collabs and even acting – Awez and Nagma rarely shy away from collabs or unique projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awez Darbar (@awez_darbar)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Police Clamp Down On Massage Parlours + Cards

ALSO READ: Top 10 Most-Talked About ‘Dubai’ 2021 Moments