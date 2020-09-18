International Drug Lord Smuggling Drugs Worth AED1.5 BILLION Was Caught In Dubai

Dubai police have done it again! Another major drug syndicate has been successfully caught and put behind bars, in the international operation called Los Blancos, involving police operations in 10 countries including the UAE.

A coordinated police operation in 10 countries including the UAE, has smashed an ethnic Albanian-organised crime syndicate that smuggled cocaine from South America into Europe and led to the arrest of 20 suspects, including a ring leader, in Dubai.

Dubai cops have arrested Denis Matoshi, a member of Kompania Bello – one of Europe’s most active cocaine-trafficking networks involved in AED1.5 Billion worth of drug trafficking operations. Apart from the ring leader, 20 other suspects have been arrested from this Albanian-organised crime syndicate.