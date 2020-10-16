Rumours That Virat Kohli Has Given Up Captaincy Of His IPL Team 'RCB' Are Doing Rounds On The Net

د . إAEDSRر . س

It’s no secret that Indian Premier League, (IPL 2020) is being held here in the UAE this year, and the esteemed and high-profile cricket tournament has come to that nail-biting point where literally ANYTHING can happen. *Anything* can make or break the team’s chances at winning the tournament at this stage.

So with heavy fan expectations, it’s no lie to say that the pressure is ON for the IPL cricketers.

Fan fave cricketer, Virat Kohli who’s been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, (RCB) since its inception back in 2008 and is the current team captain for RCB is facing some serious heat on social media after losing a match to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 97 runs, on Thursday night.

Rumours that the flamboyant cricketer has ‘given up’ captaincy of RCB to his close team-mate, AB de Villiers are doing rounds on the net… and well… there is ZERO truth to that!

Tweets claiming that Kohli, who leads RCB, is abdicating his captaincy because of ‘pressure’ ain’t nothing but just a rumour

BTW last night was a huge milestone for the flamboyant cricketer, as the match against KXIP in Sharjah marked Kohli’s 200th game for his franchise RCB.

Kohli also BEAT veteran cricketer MS Dhoni to become the leading run-scorer amongst IPL captains during last night’s match, marking another milestone for the RCB skipper!

But this predictably got fans feuding over which captain is better, with viewers trending out the hashtag #KohliVSDhoni on Twittaahh

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s next match is on Saturday, October 17 against Rajasthan Royals.

