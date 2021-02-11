Latest
Iraqi Activist Calls People Out On Getting Addicted To 'Negative News' About The Middle East
Faisal Saeed Al Mutar is an Iraqi-born American human-rights activist, who was admitted to the USA as a refugee back in 2013.
The 30-year-old activist took to Twitter to share his two cents on the addiction people have to negative news surrounding the Middle East, and made a valid point about the whole unfortunate state of affairs.
Saudi Arabia is working to release women’s rights activist Loujain Alhathloul from prison this week, although she will be under tight government scrutiny, this is two steps ahead for the Kingdom and something that deserves more public support. Along with the UAE’s successful mission of sending the Hope Probe to the Mars orbit on February 9!
These achievements are just a few to name, for which Iraqi activist, Faisal Saeed Al Mutar is asking people to put aside their negativity and celebrate the Middle East’s milestones.
This is the work of generations of people and their sacrifices and hard work shouldn’t be discounted because “there are other things that need to improve.”
We need more positivity and support in the world. If 2020 has taught us anything it’s to celebrate life, celebrate achievements and the importance of positivity.
I would rather get beheaded than an hour with a negative person who does nothing to actually improve things
We most definitely don’t need that kind of energy in 2021 and the American-Iraqi activist is stating what the rest of us are merely thinking.
Speaking of achievements, here are a few more that the UAE has under its belt:
- Hope Probe
- Nuclear energy plan
- A historic peace treaty with Israel
- Stimulus packages
- Governmental reforms
- Launched the world’s second-fastest vaccine campaign
The list goes on and on.
