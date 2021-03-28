Coronavirus
An Irish Family Was Made To Quarantine Despite COVID-Negative Results: The Internet Is Divided
Travelling around isn’t the wisest decision at the moment, especially for leisure purposes. Quarantine periods, frequent PCR tests, thousands of documents/permits and approvals… the world isn’t quite over the pandemic yet.
And speaking of quarantine periods, an Irish family were made to quarantine 12 days despite all having COVID negative results. The family of five were heading back home to Ireland from Australia and transited through Dubai for 45 mins, which led to the mandatory 12-day quarantine in the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dublin Airport.
The O’Dowd fam then “lodged an appeal against their mandatory hotel quarantine saying the facilities are not fit for purpose.” The appeal was based on the concern that Michelle O’Dowd had over the welfare of her 14, 10 and 9-year-olds if they were to remain in quarantine for 12 days.
Tweeps were mortified at the unrealistically high standards demanded by the family
With the Irish family expressing their shock over the conditions of hotel quarantine in Dublin, users responded back with equal shock over the misleading complaint.
One tweep responded saying,
They have 2 adjoining rooms with 3 large double beds & 2 bathrooms between them. What you’re saying is misleading. They knew they would have to quarantine, they opted to not postpone/bring forward their travel to avoid it. Someone on their flights could have been infectious.
There was a lot of backlash on how the family “knew what they signed up for” when deciding to travel during a pandemic
The journalist calling the situation “obscene” is facing an adverse response from social media users as they remind him that these are the rules.
A thread of backlash followed headlines of the family complaining of their 2-bedroom hotel quarantine situation
On the other hand, those in support of the family were questioning why the family weren’t given options for their hotel quarantine
Adding that the fam of 5 could have been offered “a better room with space for the kids or a balcony to get fresh air.”