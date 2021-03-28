An Irish Family Was Made To Quarantine Despite COVID-Negative Results: The Internet Is Divided

Travelling around isn’t the wisest decision at the moment, especially for leisure purposes. Quarantine periods, frequent PCR tests, thousands of documents/permits and approvals… the world isn’t quite over the pandemic yet. And speaking of quarantine periods, an Irish family were made to quarantine 12 days despite all having COVID negative results. The family of five were heading back home to Ireland from Australia and transited through Dubai for 45 mins, which led to the mandatory 12-day quarantine in the Crowne Plaza Hotel near Dublin Airport. The O’Dowd fam then “lodged an appeal against their mandatory hotel quarantine saying the facilities are not fit for purpose.” The appeal was based on the concern that Michelle O’Dowd had over the welfare of her 14, 10 and 9-year-olds if they were to remain in quarantine for 12 days.

Tweeps were mortified at the unrealistically high standards demanded by the family With the Irish family expressing their shock over the conditions of hotel quarantine in Dublin, users responded back with equal shock over the misleading complaint. One tweep responded saying, They have 2 adjoining rooms with 3 large double beds & 2 bathrooms between them. What you’re saying is misleading. They knew they would have to quarantine, they opted to not postpone/bring forward their travel to avoid it. Someone on their flights could have been infectious.

They have 2 adjoining rooms with 3 large double beds & 2 bathrooms between them. What you're saying is misleading. They knew they would have to quarantine, they opted to not postpone/bring forward their travel to avoid it. Someone on their flights could have been infectious. — Kat 🐈 (@Delilah_cat) March 28, 2021

There was a lot of backlash on how the family “knew what they signed up for” when deciding to travel during a pandemic

Arriving into Australia, would be the exact same mandatory quarantine. So whats the problem? You know what you signed up for. Travel during a pandemic is not ideal. — MarkG (@_Gillers) March 28, 2021

The journalist calling the situation “obscene” is facing an adverse response from social media users as they remind him that these are the rules .

Nothing obscene about it. Thems the rules. If it’s the other way round and they’re heading to Oz they need to quarantine, they wouldn’t even question it — Barry the biscuit boy (@barrybiscuitlad) March 28, 2021

A thread of backlash followed headlines of the family complaining of their 2-bedroom hotel quarantine situation

Please explain why she fears for the health of her children. They are with their family same as they would be on a vacation. Only difference is size of the room. — Deb Roby (@debroby) March 28, 2021

On the other hand, those in support of the family were questioning why the family weren’t given options for their hotel quarantine Adding that the fam of 5 could have been offered “a better room with space for the kids or a balcony to get fresh air.”

If they piad that much, they should get a better room with space for the kids or a balcony to get fresh air. I don’t mind quarantine hotel but they should let people have more choices to choose where they want to stay. — Dam O’really (@Dam_Oreally) March 28, 2021

The internet was clearly split over this incident as some called it an overreaction and others “grotesque and shameful”

This is inevitable but still grotesque and shameful. Charged mandatory hotel quarantine is at odds with the international norms on quarantine.

This case reveals just one of the myriad examples of how it is disproportionate to blanket apply, where there are alternatives. — Prof Curate's Egg 🍳 PhD (@curates_egg) March 27, 2021

