The Israeli Prime Minister Will Visit The UAE Next Week

The reason behind the shortening of his first trip to the Gulf is due to the still-rampant COVID spread.

It has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours.

He said in a live stream on Twitter.

The trip continued to get postponed for numerous reasons but it is said that he will visit Abu Dhabi the day after he appears in court for a hearing on his trial. His visit to Abu Dhabi includes a meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi.

It is presumed that the trip will be in light of the normalization deals with Israel and will take place February 9.