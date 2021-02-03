Latest
The Israeli Prime Minister Will Visit The UAE Next Week
What was at first a historic visit to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain, became a three-hour visit to the UAE’s capital for a meeting. Following the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel, Benjamin Netanhyahu was all set to for his first visit to the Gulf at the end of 2020.
Israeli Prime Minister, Netanyahu has shortened his trip to the UAE from 3 days to 3 hours, as said in a recent webinar
The reason behind the shortening of his first trip to the Gulf is due to the still-rampant COVID spread.
It has great security, national and international importance, but it has been shortened, at my request, from three days to three hours.
He said in a live stream on Twitter.
The trip continued to get postponed for numerous reasons but it is said that he will visit Abu Dhabi the day after he appears in court for a hearing on his trial. His visit to Abu Dhabi includes a meeting with Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the de facto ruler of Abu Dhabi.
It is presumed that the trip will be in light of the normalization deals with Israel and will take place February 9.