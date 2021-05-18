د . إAEDSRر . س

Residents Are Concerned About The Possible Sighting Of A Jaguar In The Springs

Social media is on fire with the potential spotting of a jaguar in the Springs community today.

A video is being shared widely on local community Facebook pages showing what some people are suggesting might be a jaguar on the loose, alternatively, it might be a large cat.

One Facebook user shared a video saying a jaguar has escaped and was spotted in Springs 3, they added that the video could also potentially shows a big house cat. (Scroll down for video).

Security in the area and Dubai Municipality have been informed of the sighting and are searching for the cat.

Note: This might be a rumour, but it could also be the real deal. Keep an eye on the kids and keep your pets indoors until we get word from authorities that the coast is clear.

If you have any information, call Emaar security on 04 308 9555

People are sharing the information online to spread the word, if you live in the area, stay vigilant!

The video was reportedly taken in Springs 3, skip to 0.15 to see the movement

