Residents Are Concerned About The Possible Sighting Of A Jaguar In The Springs

Social media is on fire with the potential spotting of a jaguar in the Springs community today.

A video is being shared widely on local community Facebook pages showing what some people are suggesting might be a jaguar on the loose, alternatively, it might be a large cat.

One Facebook user shared a video saying a jaguar has escaped and was spotted in Springs 3, they added that the video could also potentially shows a big house cat. (Scroll down for video).

Security in the area and Dubai Municipality have been informed of the sighting and are searching for the cat.

Note: This might be a rumour, but it could also be the real deal. Keep an eye on the kids and keep your pets indoors until we get word from authorities that the coast is clear.