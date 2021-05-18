Here Are The Benefits For Vaccinated People In Dubai

Vaccinated people will have more freedom in Dubai.

Yesterday, Dubai announced the easing of restrictions for events and activities in the emirate. (Yaay!)

But it comes with some exceptions.

The updated regulations is big news for restaurants, hotels, and events, which were operating under limited capacities (or, not at all). The capacity for indoor and outdoor events has increased but the requirements state that in some cases, all attendees must be vaccinated. This means vaccinated individuals in Dubai will have more freedoms than non-vaccinated people in the near future in Dubai.

