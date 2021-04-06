Dubai Residents Are Fascinated With Japan's SciFi-Like ULTRA Futuristic Smart City 

What did one smart city ask the other? …AI you doin’?! AI… AI as in artificial intelligence…Get it??😌

Seeing Dubai’s UNREAL development pace, residents have grown accustomed to all the high-tech gadgets, e-services and AI-powered assistance on a day-to-day basis.

If you’re fascinated with Dubai as a smart city and its constant tech level-ups, then you’re going to be BLOWN away with Japan’s upcoming futuristic smart city. Dubai peeps have been resharing this news like crazy, and if you wanna know more about this ‘smart’ way of living then keep scrolling!

Shared by the World Economic Forum, the video shows the city boasting of self-driving cars and robots, hydrogen fuel cells and solar panels powering the city, 3 types of streets and more!

The video shows fleets of autonomous electric shuttles delivering around goods and orders, as well as homes made out of wood as a means to reduce their carbon footprint.

Moreover, AI-powered sensors will monitor residents and their health and robotic technology will assist with daily needs.