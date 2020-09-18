د . إAEDSRر . س

Youth ICONS Kendall And Kylie Jenner Choose Abu Dhabi For Their First-Ever Fashion STORE!!! 

BIBLE (KUWTK ref) we are not kidding here!

Part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, reality TV stars, fashionistas and business moguls Kendall and Kylie Jenner have actually chosen ABU DHABI as the location of their very first stand-alone flagship store in the world. FOR REAL.

According to local reports, the Kendall + Kylie boutique is all set to open up at Abu Dhabi’s The Galleria Al Maryah Island, alongside a number of luxury brands such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Fendi, Dior and many more.

The duo’s fashion label will consist of a collection of trendsetting accessories, K+K merch, dresses, jumpsuits, trench coats as well as footwear and swimwear.

Till now Kendall + Kylie was only available through e-tailers, e.g. Revolve but now the sisters will be opening uppa PHYSICAL store for their eponymous fashuunn label right here in the UAE!!!!

 

This is a big deal for KUWTK fans ok. Back off.

Fingers crossed DUBAI is next in lineeeeee

