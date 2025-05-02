Lace Up, Dubai! Nike Takes Over Kite Beach With A 10-Day Running Challenge and Big Rewards

Nike is bringing the energy to Kite Beach, and you’re invited to be part of the action!

Happening till May 4, join the ultimate running experience as Nike launches the all-new Vomero 18, its most cushioned running shoe ever — and they’re going big with a 10-day takeover you won’t want to miss.

Runners across the UAE are hitting the track to crush as many 10 kilometers as possible in 10 days, scheduled runs are led by Nike ambassadors and the high-energy Uncommon Run Club

It all starts at the Vomero Clubhouse at Point Zero on Kite Beach, the heartbeat of this high-impact activation.

Get ready for daily runs packed with community energy and expert pacing as you hit the track in Nike’s softest, most responsive shoe yet — the Vomero 18!

Try it out for yourself on the go, then take things up a notch with the Strava challenge: run the 10K segment from Point Zero and back as many times as you can over 10 days for a shot at winning epic prizes, including a trip to the Copenhagen Half Marathon! Between runs, refuel at Feels Café with smoothies and coffee, and swing by to chat with Nike experts about the game-changing design of the Vomero 18 — crafted with input from women athletes and built for comfort, speed, and style.

And if you’re not quite ready to run? No problem.

Come soak in the atmosphere, cheer on your friends, and experience the thrill from the sidelines

This epic beachside challenge follows Nike’s jaw-dropping Burj Khalifa light-up, which celebrated the Vomero 18’s official UAE launch in style.

Ten Nike runners from across the Emirates—including Farah Majed, Saeid Ahmad, and Jade Griffiths—took on a disruptive relay challenge right beneath the towering Burj

Each athlete stepped onto a custom-built treadmill platform in front of a buzzing crowd and pushed themselves to the limit, running for 10 minutes each while the city watched their progress. Add an electric soundscape, cheering fans, and one seriously stunning backdrop, and you’ve got a full-on movement celebration.

Why all the hype?

The Vomero 18 is Nike’s softest ride yet, featuring plush ZoomX foam stacked above responsive ReactX foam!!

This gives runners the brand’s tallest stack height and smoothest experience so far. It’s built for comfort, support, and everyday performance, whether you’re chasing a personal best or just chasing vibes on your morning run.

The Vomero 18 has landed, and it’s here to make every step feel like flying!

