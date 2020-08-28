MAJOR Oil Spill In A Sharjah Beach Threatens Wildlife And Severely Damages Coastline 

MAJOR Oil Spill In A Sharjah Beach Threatens The Wildlife And Severely Damages Coastline

Sharjah authorities have reported that there’s been an oil spill off UAE’s east coast which has forced the closure of Kalba beach.

The oil spill had caused thick black sludge to wash up across 3km of the immaculate Kalba shores, causing the water to become a dirty brownish-black colour – which ultimately led to a halt of all fishing activities in the region as well.

It was reported by The National that ‘dead turtles covered in oil washed up on the beach as fishermen say those responsible should face sanction’. Clearly, the oil spill is critically threatening the life of aquatic animals in the region.

This oil spill has been the 4th one to have taken place along the east coast of the UAE this year and the second in Kalba

In a statement given by Shamsa Al Ketbi, director of the support services at the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, it was mentioned that;