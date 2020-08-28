Announcements
MAJOR Oil Spill In A Sharjah Beach Threatens Wildlife And Severely Damages Coastline
Sharjah authorities have reported that there’s been an oil spill off UAE’s east coast which has forced the closure of Kalba beach.
The oil spill had caused thick black sludge to wash up across 3km of the immaculate Kalba shores, causing the water to become a dirty brownish-black colour – which ultimately led to a halt of all fishing activities in the region as well.
It was reported by The National that ‘dead turtles covered in oil washed up on the beach as fishermen say those responsible should face sanction’. Clearly, the oil spill is critically threatening the life of aquatic animals in the region.
This oil spill has been the 4th one to have taken place along the east coast of the UAE this year and the second in Kalba
In a statement given by Shamsa Al Ketbi, director of the support services at the Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority, it was mentioned that;
“Our inspectors and investigation team were immediately dispatched to the location.”
EPAA shared photos of the oil-polluted Kalba shores and wrote: “The Environment and Nature Reserves Authority monitors an oil slick on the shores of Kalba, and the 90% concentration is in the Qurum Reserve and on the beach.”
The tweet continued to say,
“It is minor pollution, and the support authorities have been contacted the Kalba municipality and the Bee’ah company to start the clean-up operations, and a survey is currently being conducted by the Coast Guard to ensure that there is no other spot in the sea.”