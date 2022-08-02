It Was HOUSEFUL At City Centre Deira Dubai As Massive Crowds Turned Up For Akshay Kumar

Bollyhearts in Dubai turned up in MASSIVE numbers to catch a glimpse of Indian Cinema’s seasoned actor, Akshay Kumar on Monday evening at City Centre Deira.

The actor was in town to kickstart ground promotions for his upcoming funny family drama, Raksha Bandha, along with director Aanand L. Rai and the lead cast.

Looking dapper in a red suit, AK interacted with the crowds, engaged in a Meet n’ Greet with thousands of his fans, danced on stage with kids, clicked numerous selfies and ended the night with a good-humoured Q&A sesh at VOX Cinemas, City Centre Deira on Monday, August 1.

The globally renowned actor has been in the Indian Film Industry for over three decades, and his next release is set to be the historical biopic ‘Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Raksha Bandhan Promotion

Akshay sir Craze in Dubai

The comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L. Rai is set to be a wholesome film that revolves around the relationship between siblings and is slated to release on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

The movie is named after the Hindu festival that commemorates the unique bond between brothers and his sisters.

Akshay sir at a promotional event of #RakshaBandhan in Dubai today! @akshaykumar

Catch the movie across theatres in the UAE August 11th onwards🎉

