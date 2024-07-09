“More Than A Million Trees” On E311: The Dubai Green Spine Project
Dubai is about to go green like never before…
The Dubai Green Spine Project is a 64-kilometre-long sustainable corridor that is about to add more trees, reduce carbon emissions, use solar power, and be pedestrian and cycle-friendly…AKA a dream come true!
Spearheaded by URB and developed by its ambitious research arm, EPIC Lab, this transformative project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
More like thisView this post on Instagram
The Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) will soon have a serious upgrade
We’re talking
- electric trams,
- cycling and pedestrian routes,
- 100% solar powered trams
- more than a million new trees!
The city has never looked more desirable.
View this post on Instagram
A human-centric approach
Baharash Bagherian, the CEO of URB says,
“The Dubai Green Spine isn’t just about transit; it’s about transforming how cities function, making them more livable and human-centric,”
This a future planning project like never before, and we hope the works begin soon!
All pics here:
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: The Longest Public Beach In Dubai Is Under Works In Jebel Ali
Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.