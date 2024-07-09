“More Than A Million Trees” On E311: The Dubai Green Spine Project

Dubai is about to go green like never before…

The Dubai Green Spine Project is a 64-kilometre-long sustainable corridor that is about to add more trees, reduce carbon emissions, use solar power, and be pedestrian and cycle-friendly…AKA a dream come true!

Spearheaded by URB and developed by its ambitious research arm, EPIC Lab, this transformative project aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road (E311) will soon have a serious upgrade

We’re talking

electric trams,

cycling and pedestrian routes,

100% solar powered trams

more than a million new trees!

The city has never looked more desirable.

A human-centric approach

Baharash Bagherian, the CEO of URB says,

“The Dubai Green Spine isn’t just about transit; it’s about transforming how cities function, making them more livable and human-centric,”

This a future planning project like never before, and we hope the works begin soon!

All pics here:

