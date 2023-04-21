UAE Residents Gather At Mosques Across The Country For Prayers And Celebrations

As the sun began to rise on the first day of Eid Al Fitr, UAE (Fri, April 21) residents nationwide were already up and ready to make their way to the nearest mosque. As the call to prayer echoed through the streets, residents of all ages gathered in their finest clothes, eagerly anticipating the first Eid prayer of the year.

Following the prayer, members of the community came together to exchange greetings. Mosques across the country are bustling with activity as individuals unite to share traditional sweets, snacks, and drinks.

Despite the world’s challenges, UAE residents continue to come together in prayer, celebration, and gratitude, embodying the true spirit of the holy month of Ramadan.

The below footage was taken at the Sharjah Mosque…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Sharjah | لوڤن الشارقة (@lovinsharjah)

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Announced Free Parking For Eid Al Fitr Holiday 2023

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.