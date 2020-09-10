JUST IN!! NCEMA Confirms That There Will Be NO Curfew Nor Lockdowns Imposed In The UAE Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, (NCEMA) have just now confirmed that there will be NO lockdown nor curfew imposed in the UAE.

The NCEMA urges UAE residents to be on alert at all times and reminds all to not only rely on negative COVID-19 tests.

Furthermore, public and private schools will be shut for 14 days straight if any COVID-19 cases are detected.

88% of COVID-19 cases are from large gatherings, 12% of the new cases are from those arriving in the country from overseas and 62% of the infected are male patients.

Additionally, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have just confirmed 930 new COVID-19 cases in the UAE as of Thursday, September 10.

930 New Cases

5 New Deaths

586 New Recoveries

76,911 Total Cases

82,076 Total Tests

67,945 Total Recoveries

8,568 Active Cases

398 Total Deaths

The mentioned updates follow a significant rise in cases in the UAE in recent weeks.