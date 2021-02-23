The Royal New Expo 2020 Site ENOC Petrol Station Looks Like It's Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

The royal new petrol station was recently unveiled at the Expo 2020 site by the ENOC Group (the Official Integrated Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai), and ouufffffff is it a sight to behold or what?! Innovative and technological, the Service Station is the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified and the region’s first to incorporate an on-grid wind turbine for power generation and carbon fibre in the construction of its canopy. The impressive and futurist ENOC petrol station at the EXPO 2020 site was inspired by the UAE’s national tree, the Ghaf!

The entire creation of this SciFi-esque ENOC station recorded 400,000 manhours

A 133 multi-layer canopy frame. Leaf-shaped cushion canopy that’s 100% UV ray-protected and corrosion-proof, illuminated with 3,800+ LED lights. 283 solar panels – that generate 143 MWh of solar power and a 25-m wind turbine that produces 12.7 MWh of wind energy annually. ALSO READ: You Can Travel From Dubai WITHOUT A Passport

Apart from serving the public at District 2020, the royal creation of a petrol station will become the Expo’s physical legacy after the event concludes on 31 March 2022!

