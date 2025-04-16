One Week To Go: The Full OFFLIMITS Festival Schedule Revealed!

Yas Island is about to go OFF.

The OFFLIMITS Music Festival is making its big debut on April 26 at Etihad Park, and now—drumroll please—the full festival schedule is finally OUT

Yep, the set times are officially locked, and the countdown has officially BEGUN.

One week to go…

With just 1 week to go, the UAE’s freshest open-format music festival is bringing the heat with Ed Sheeran leading the charge. But he’s not coming alone!

Expect an epic lineup of international and regional artists, genre-defying beats, and show-stopping moments across a jam-packed day of music and culture.

From soulful ballads to hip-hop drops, OFFLIMITS is here to break the rules of traditional festivals and serve something entirely new to the region’s live music scene.

Here’s what’s going down…

Ed Sheeran headlining with his global chart-toppers.

A full day lineup that blends pop, indie, hip-hop & electronic.

A vibe that celebrates diversity, community, and connection.

Wanna plan your day down to the minute? The full artist schedule is now available on offlimitsfestival.com so you know exactly when to show up and vibe out.

Get ready for a musical journey that’s gonna leave a mark on the UAE’s entertainment history!

Plus folksss, don’t snooze on tickets!

Ticket sales are flying… Head over to Platinumlist.net before it’s too late.

Important Deets!

Date: April 26, 2025

Location: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

More info: offlimitsfestival.com

Tickets: Platinumlist.net

So get your fits ready, warm up those vocal cords, and brace yourself for a weekend that’s gonna be OFF limits…literally!