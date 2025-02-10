American TikToker Onijah Andrew Was Spotted In Deira

Onijah Andrew has been all over TikTok FYPs with her wild, attention-grabbing story that went viral.

Now, out of nowhere, she’s in Dubai, and people can’t resist snapping pics with the internet sensation.

In case she didn’t make it to your FYP…

Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American woman, went viral after claiming she flew to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old she met online but refused to leave after being rejected. Robinson arrived in Karachi last October intending to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, but things took a dramatic turn.

According to Bilal Hassan, a Pakistani TikToker translating her story, Robinson allegedly catfished Memon by using filters to appear as a blonde white woman. When Memon’s family realized the truth, they reportedly locked her out of their home and disappeared.

Robinson revealed another twist in her story, claiming she and Nidal are already married and planning to move to Dubai soon to start a family.

“I am married to Nidal Ahmed; I am Onijah Ahmed. We will move to Dubai soon and have our babies in Dubai,” she announced, adding another layer of intrigue to her viral tale.

But that’s not it…