American TikToker Onijah Andrew Was Spotted In Deira

Onijah Andrew has been all over TikTok FYPs with her wild, attention-grabbing story that went viral.

Now, out of nowhere, she’s in Dubai, and people can’t resist snapping pics with the internet sensation.

In case she didn’t make it to your FYP…

Onijah Andrew Robinson, an American woman, went viral after claiming she flew to Pakistan to marry a 19-year-old she met online but refused to leave after being rejected. Robinson arrived in Karachi last October intending to marry Nidal Ahmed Memon, but things took a dramatic turn.

According to Bilal Hassan, a Pakistani TikToker translating her story, Robinson allegedly catfished Memon by using filters to appear as a blonde white woman. When Memon’s family realized the truth, they reportedly locked her out of their home and disappeared.

Robinson revealed another twist in her story, claiming she and Nidal are already married and planning to move to Dubai soon to start a family.

“I am married to Nidal Ahmed; I am Onijah Ahmed. We will move to Dubai soon and have our babies in Dubai,” she announced, adding another layer of intrigue to her viral tale.

@murtazaviews

American citizen Onijah, who is in Pakistan’s Karachi for her lover, has demanded $20,000 – out of the $100,000 – by this week from the government while addressing a press conference alongside charity organisation head Ramzan Chhipa. “My plan is to reconstruct this whole country. I am asking for $100K or more. I need $20K by this week. OK in my pocket and cash OK that’s a demand to the government. The government is going to fix up these buildings, fix up the streets and clean up these streets. It’s ridiculous out here. I do not like it,” Onijah Andrew Robinson said at a press conference alongside charity organisation head Ramzan Chhipa in Karachi. Chhipa described the woman as his “American sister.” But the lady interrupted and claimed that she was from Pakistan. She urged the people to respect the law and God. “I am married to Nidal Ahmed Memon. I am Onijah Ahmed, we are going to move to Dubai very soon,” she said and demanded that Karachi be re-constructed.

♬ original sound – Murtaza Ali Shah

But that’s not it…

Since then, Robinson has become a local celebrity in Pakistan, holding press conferences where she demanded $100,000 from the government, including $20,000 in cash immediately. She claimed she wanted to use the money to rebuild Pakistan and improve its infrastructure and public transport. Her story initially gained attention in Pakistan but has now gone global, earning her the nickname “that American woman in Pakistan” on TikTok.

@mediagirl112

Onijah Andrew refuse to leave Pakistan #onijahandrewrobinson #onijahrobinson #onijahahmed #currentevents #currentaffairs #latestnews #trending #entertainment #tiktokpakistan #viralvideo #fyp #fypシ #fypage #foryoupage

♬ original sound – 💞 Onijah Ahmed 💞

And now… she’s in DUBAI!

Making an unexpected debut in Deira, Onijah is already turning heads. Videos show her surrounded by crowds, with people eager to snap a picture. Looks like she’s a celebrity here too!

