Passengers Will Soon Travel From Pakistan To The UAE By Ferry

Ready to swap flights for ferry rides?

Yup, you read that right. Pakistan is officially launching its first-ever international ferry service, and it could change the way people travel to the Gulf. It’ll be less about airport stress, and more sea breeze.

Budget-friendly, sea-breezy travel? Yes please

Soon, you’ll be able to hop on a budget-friendly ferry from Karachi or Gwadar and head to places like the UAE, Iran, and other Gulf countries. It’s affordable, eco-friendly, and honestly, a vibe. These ferries aren’t going to be basic. They’ll come with comfy seats, proper washrooms, safety gear… AKA the essentials you’d want for a full-day trip. It’s giving road trip energy, but on water.

So… how long is the trip?

Exact timings haven’t been announced yet, but it’s expected to take around 24 hours from Pakistan to the UAE, depending on the route and speed. Not too bad if you’ve got snacks, a playlist, and maybe a few good sea views.

When is it launching?

The terminals are pretty much ready, and they’re finalizing stuff like immigration and customs. Once that’s sorted, it’s go-time. They’re also planning to give out more licenses soon, which means more routes and more options for travelers.

