People Are Sharing Hilarious Reactions To Dubai Celebrating Christmas Even Weeks After the Festival!

While the rest of the world has firmly packed away the baubles, Dubai seems perfectly happy keeping Christmas music on loop.

Malls, cafés, and public spaces across the city are still serving full festive energy with their holiday playlists, décor hangovers, and very merry vibes well into January

Dubai-based content creator Poppy Owen summed up what many were quietly thinking with a hilariously relatable video, politely (but firmly) asking malls to please turn the Christmas music off because… she’s done with Christmas.

On the other side, a TikToker shared a video clapping back at Western media claims saying UAE is “trying to silence Christmas.”

Her response? A video filmed in a Dubai parking lot, where Christmas music was casually playing even weeks after December 25th. She captioned it: “Ngl I love how there’s still Christmas music being played.” Totally agree on that.

This isn’t exactly new for the UAE

Over on the Lovin Dubai Show, our hosts also spoke about how the country has long embraced a culture of inclusivity. Global celebrations are welcomed with wide open arms, respected, and often celebrated as if their own.

Adding to that conversation, Emirati commentator AQ Almenhali had previously shared his personal experience of celebrating Christmas as a Muslim in the UAE, highlighting how normal and natural it feels in such a diverse society.

His story resonated with many, reinforcing the idea that cultural harmony and co-existing is a deeply ingrained and beautifully lived reality here.

As an Emirati Muslim, because of the diversity in the UAE, I’ve celebrated Christmas with my Christian friends when I was younger and I’m still Muslim. Those same Christian friends have celebrated Ramadan and Eid with me and they’re still Christian. Being present socially does… https://t.co/i23eSttiYH — AQ Almenhali (@AQ_Almenhali) December 22, 2025

So whether you’re team “please make it stop” or team “one more Christmas song won’t hurt,” Dubai’s festive hangover is doing what it does best: sparking conversations, going viral, and reminding everyone that when it comes to celebrations, the city doesn’t really do limits.

