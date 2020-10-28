Announcements
Dubai Blogger Confirms That Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are BACK But Only Till Friday! Eeeekss Run!
AAAHHH the pressure is reaaaaal.
If you’re a basic Starbucks chap and need that October Pumpkin Spice fix then run to your nearest coffeehouse and get yourself the seasonal drink ASAPPPP.
Dubai-based blogger, Pooja Sol confirms that the drink of the season is back in Dubai but is only here at UAE Starbucks branches for a limited time period… till Friday, October 30 to be exact.
Pretty sure Dubai’ites manifested the sacred Starbucks PSL back into our lives
Starbucks UAE previously announced that the cinnamony espresso drink (WORSHIPPED BY COFFEE-ADDICTS) was cancelled this year but IZZ BACK
You can’t keep a good one down for too long!
Get the taste of autumn from the following branches in Dubai;
- The Dubai Mall
- Business Bay
- Mall of the Emirates
- Dubai Marina Mall
- The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Oh PSL… bringing out all out inner basic Felicias