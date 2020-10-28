Dubai Blogger Confirms That Pumpkin Spice Lattes Are BACK But Only Till Friday! Eeeekss Run!

AAAHHH the pressure is reaaaaal.

If you’re a basic Starbucks chap and need that October Pumpkin Spice fix then run to your nearest coffeehouse and get yourself the seasonal drink ASAPPPP.

Dubai-based blogger, Pooja Sol confirms that the drink of the season is back in Dubai but is only here at UAE Starbucks branches for a limited time period… till Friday, October 30 to be exact.

Pretty sure Dubai’ites manifested the sacred Starbucks PSL back into our lives