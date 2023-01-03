Rainy Weather To Persist In Dubai Throughout The Weekend & Much Of The Upcoming Week

The UAE welcomes the first rain of 2023.

Parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah are currently experiencing moderate-to-heavy rainfall. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is advising motorists to drive with caution and maintain a safe distance from the car in front when facing wet roads or foggy conditions.

Dubai weather forecast: Here’s what we know about the potentially rainy week ahead

The Weather Channel shows the likelihood of it raining over the weekend, and from the looks of it, you best keep your sweaters and hot cocoa ready.

A few roads In Abu Dhabi have temporarily reduced the speed limits to ensure there’s no scope for speeding or sudden line-changes

