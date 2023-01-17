Mark Your Calendars! Here Are The Expected Ramadan & Eid Dates For UAE Residents

How? Just HOW is January not over yet?

What’s felt like a long month just got a lot longer in anticipation of Thursday, March 23 – the official starting date for Ramadan 2023.

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences (AUASS), the month of fasting will commence on Thursday, March 23 and last until sundown on Thursday, April 20.

This could result in a 4-day Eid Al-Fitr break (from Thurs, April 20 until Sun, April 23) for UAE residents

The tentative dates could change depending on the moon sighting.

Now all you gots to do is wait for that one person to start the ‘Eid Break 2023 TRIP’ WhatsApp group

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: The UAE Offers Its Condolences To The Victims Of The Nepal Plane Crash

ALSO READ: Sujith Varghese Is The First Person of Determination In A Wheelchair To Became A Personal Trainer In Dubai

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.