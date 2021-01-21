د . إAEDSRر . س

Regular Flights From Dubai To Doha Will Start Before The End Of The Month

Since the Al Ula Declaration that took place January 8, 2021, boycotts against Qatar have effectively ended with the resumption of land, sea, and air port operations.

Air Arabia has resumed flights to Doha while Etihad Airways have announced the resumption will start on February 15.

Starting January 26, flydubai will launch twice daily flights to and from Doha

With today’s announcement we see the flydubai network grow to 64 destination,

said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at FlyDubai.

Qatar Airways will also resume flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi starting January 27

Those arriving to Abu Dhabi from Qatar have been added to the “green list” where quarantining for 10 days is not mandatory upon arrival to the emirate. Qatar Airways passengers will have double daily services to Dubai and one to Abu Dhabi

