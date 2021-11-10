Big News! Gov Approves Visas For Retired Expats

In a move that will ‘contribute to attracting this valuable category and support the UAE efforts to achieving more flexibility in terms of residency laws and visa requirements,’ the UAE cabinet approved amending the conditions for granting residency to retired foreigners.

A retiree needs to fulfil certain criteria to be eligible for the vias. The announcement was made at a cabinet meeting that was held at Expo 2020 in Dubai on Tuesday.

HH Sheikh Mohammed made the announcement on Twitter, he also announced the UAE grants temporary licence to test self-driving vehicles

The criteria

Owning a single property or more than one property worth AED1 million (evaluation to be carried out by the related entity in each Emirate)

a bank deposit of no less than AED1 million

An active income of no less than AED180,000 per annum

كما اعتمدنا اليوم شروط منح الإقامة للأجنبي المتقاعد. حيث يمكن للمتقاعدين إكمال إقامتهم معنا في دولة الإمارات . . نرحب بالجميع في بلدنا.. pic.twitter.com/wVbnqStoSc — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 9, 2021

At the same cabinet meeting, the UAE granted a request submitted by the Ministry of Interior to start testing autonomous cars on UAE roads