Rihanna’s Lingerie Brand Is Facing Ongoing Backlash For Using Sacred Islamic Texts In A Runway Show

People are furious about Rihanna‘s latest runway show and here’s a breakdown of why.

On Friday, September 2 Rihanna released the virtual runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, which initially gained all the praise in the world for her inclusivity, however, things eventually took a turn for the worst when viewers took notice of the insensitive background track “Doom” by Coucou Chloe that sampled the hadith, a sacred Islamic text.

This track that ‘remixed’ the hadith (sacred Islamic text) was played in the background of a bold musical performance

The hadith, a written record of the sayings and actions of Prophet Mohammed, is considered incredibly sacred to Muslims.
The song was listed on the Savage x Fenty Volume 2 playlist on Amazon, where the fashion show for Rihanna’s lingerie collection is being streamed.

After four days of facing heavy criticism on social media, Rihanna took to her official Insta account only recently to apologize to her fans for the “huge oversight” and the “honest yet careless mistake”

Coucou Chloe also took to her Twitter on Monday to take responsibility for not researching the text and to apologize for the misuse of the vocal samples

Chloe further added that the song would be immediately removed from all streaming platforms.

This, however, wasn’t an isolated incident as Rihanna used the same track, “Doom” in another fashion show dating three years ago

The inappropriate song was coincided with what fashion designer Farrukh Ershad described as “the collective outrage of Muslims”

Rihanna’s social media is full of fans expressing their sentiments over the misuse of a sacred religious scripture in a provocative and pop-cultural context

Fans were quick to dig out Rihanna’s old 2013 pictures, where the pop-singer was asked to leave the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi after posing for photos during an impromptu photoshoot at the Grand Mosque

Social media is collectively putting the Barbadian singer under fire for her perception of Islam as an aesthetic

