Rihanna’s Lingerie Brand Is Facing Ongoing Backlash For Using Sacred Islamic Texts In A Runway Show
People are furious about Rihanna‘s latest runway show and here’s a breakdown of why.
On Friday, September 2 Rihanna released the virtual runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, which initially gained all the praise in the world for her inclusivity, however, things eventually took a turn for the worst when viewers took notice of the insensitive background track “Doom” by Coucou Chloe that sampled the hadith, a sacred Islamic text.
This track that ‘remixed’ the hadith (sacred Islamic text) was played in the background of a bold musical performance
After four days of facing heavy criticism on social media, Rihanna took to her official Insta account only recently to apologize to her fans for the “huge oversight” and the “honest yet careless mistake”
Coucou Chloe also took to her Twitter on Monday to take responsibility for not researching the text and to apologize for the misuse of the vocal samples
Chloe further added that the song would be immediately removed from all streaming platforms.